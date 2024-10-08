Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The on-field drama at a game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders was briefly eclipsed by the action that unfolded in the stands when a raccoon caused chaos in the crowd.

The scene unfolded in Section 31 of Empower Field during Sunday's game when a raccoon emerged and ran through the crowd of cheering fans.

Some witnesses captured photos and videos showing the raccoon dodging capture attempts, and at one point being grabbed by a fan who used his bare hands to detain the animal, which was then placed in a trash bin.

Another video shows police attempting to transfer the raccoon from the bin to a cage, but the furry football fan managed to break free of its captors to once again run loose inside the stadium.

A Broncos spokesperson said the raccoon was eventually ejected from the stadium safely.

"There was a rare occurrence that required Animal Control during Sunday's game at Empower Field at Mile High that was promptly resolved in coordination with our stadium staff," the representative told KDVR-TV.

Some fans branded the interloper the "rally raccoon" after the Broncos came back from an early deficit to defeat the Raiders 34-18.