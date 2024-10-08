Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 8, 2024 / 3:29 PM

N.C. man thanks pumpkin for his $150,000 lottery win

By Ben Hooper
A North Carolina man sold a pumpkin from his garden for $10 and used the money to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $150,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A North Carolina man sold a pumpkin from his garden for $10 and used the money to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $150,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won a $150,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket -- and he said it's all thanks to a pumpkin.

Hertford resident Roy Story told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he has a Halloween tradition of selling pumpkins from his garden.

Advertisement

"I raise a few pumpkins every year and sell them," Story said. "Someone gave me $10 for a pumpkin and I used that to buy the ticket."

Story selected a $5 Xtreme Cashword ticket at the Sun Farms store on U.S. 17 South in Elizabeth City.

"I love to play the crosswords," Story said. "I play them all."

The player said he initially didn't realize how much he had won.

"I didn't have my glasses on," he said. "I thought it won $1,000."

The prize actually turned out to be $150,000.

Story said his winnings will go toward buying a new truck.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stranded calf fished out of England's River Thames
Odd News // 8 minutes ago
Stranded calf fished out of England's River Thames
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a calf that fell into the River Thames and couldn't climb back out.
Oregon man completes 1,027 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Oregon man completes 1,027 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A member of the Oregon Army National Guard may have reclaimed a Guinness World Record title by performing 1,027 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour.
Wandering koala leads police on chase through train station
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Wandering koala leads police on chase through train station
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Transit officials in Australia shared video of commuting koala that wandered into a Sydney train station and led police on a brief chase.
Artwork mistaken for litter rescued from museum's trash bin
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Artwork mistaken for litter rescued from museum's trash bin
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A work of art was rescued from the trash at a Dutch museum after being mistaken for what it depicts: a pair of abandoned beer cans.
Raccoon causes chaos in the stands at Denver Broncos game
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Raccoon causes chaos in the stands at Denver Broncos game
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The on-field drama at a game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders was briefly eclipsed by the action that unfolded in the stands when a raccoon caused chaos in the crowd.
Maryland woman wins the lottery three years after her daughter
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Maryland woman wins the lottery three years after her daughter
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman scored a $50,000 lottery prize just three years after her daughter won $100,000 from another game.
Off-duty trooper rescues dogs running loose on highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Off-duty trooper rescues dogs running loose on highway
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington are trying to locate the owner of a pair of dogs found running loose on a busy stretch of interstate.
Brothers-in-law break their own world record by pulling cars
Odd News // 1 day ago
Brothers-in-law break their own world record by pulling cars
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A pair of British brothers-in-law worked in tandem to break their own Guinness World Record by pulling a pair of cars a distance of 32 miles in 24 hours.
Mailed job application returned to woman after nearly 50 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mailed job application returned to woman after nearly 50 years
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A British woman who applied by mail for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider said her application was returned to her after nearly 50 years lost at a post office.
Long-lost wedding video returned to couple after 57 years
Odd News // 4 days ago
Long-lost wedding video returned to couple after 57 years
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A couple living in Australia were reunited with a long-lost video of their wedding in Scotland after 57 years thanks to a Facebook post.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mailed job application returned to woman after nearly 50 years
Mailed job application returned to woman after nearly 50 years
Maryland woman wins the lottery three years after her daughter
Maryland woman wins the lottery three years after her daughter
Escaped goat joins half-marathon in Canada
Escaped goat joins half-marathon in Canada
California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot
California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot
Students drop egg from 83 feet to break world record
Students drop egg from 83 feet to break world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement