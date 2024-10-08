Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 8, 2024 / 1:37 PM

Wandering koala leads police on chase through train station

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Transit officials in Australia shared video of commuting koala that wandered into a Sydney train station and led police on a brief chase.

Transport for New South Wales posted a video to social media showing the koala wandering down a flight of stairs at the Casula station and walking along the tracks before fleeing from police.

Advertisement

"Sir, are you koalafied to be standing over the yellow line like that?" Transport for NSW officials wrote.

The "un-bear-ably cute passenger" took "a self-guided tour of the station" while security staff warned local trains to slow down while passing through the area, the post said.

The koala was captured unharmed.

"With the guidance of some NSW police officers, it found its way back to the bush safe and sound," officials wrote.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Artwork mistaken for litter rescued from museum's trash bin
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Artwork mistaken for litter rescued from museum's trash bin
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A work of art was rescued from the trash at a Dutch museum after being mistaken for what it depicts: a pair of abandoned beer cans.
Raccoon causes chaos in the stands at Denver Broncos game
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Raccoon causes chaos in the stands at Denver Broncos game
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The on-field drama at a game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders was briefly eclipsed by the action that unfolded in the stands when a raccoon caused chaos in the crowd.
Maryland woman wins the lottery three years after her daughter
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Maryland woman wins the lottery three years after her daughter
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman scored a $50,000 lottery prize just three years after her daughter won $100,000 from another game.
Off-duty trooper rescues dogs running loose on highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Off-duty trooper rescues dogs running loose on highway
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington are trying to locate the owner of a pair of dogs found running loose on a busy stretch of interstate.
Brothers-in-law break their own world record by pulling cars
Odd News // 1 day ago
Brothers-in-law break their own world record by pulling cars
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A pair of British brothers-in-law worked in tandem to break their own Guinness World Record by pulling a pair of cars a distance of 32 miles in 24 hours.
Mailed job application returned to woman after nearly 50 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mailed job application returned to woman after nearly 50 years
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A British woman who applied by mail for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider said her application was returned to her after nearly 50 years lost at a post office.
Long-lost wedding video returned to couple after 57 years
Odd News // 3 days ago
Long-lost wedding video returned to couple after 57 years
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A couple living in Australia were reunited with a long-lost video of their wedding in Scotland after 57 years thanks to a Facebook post.
Bear takes up residence in California home's crawlspace
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bear takes up residence in California home's crawlspace
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A pair of California homeowners said they were watching a horror movie when a sound underneath their floor alerted them to a dangerous presence in their own crawlspace: a bear.
Trapped moose rescued from backyard pool in N.H.
Odd News // 3 days ago
Trapped moose rescued from backyard pool in N.H.
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters and police in New Hampshire were called out to the home of a resident who found a moose trapped in their swimming pool.
Woman strikes out at casino, wins lottery on her way home
Odd News // 4 days ago
Woman strikes out at casino, wins lottery on her way home
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who called her family to tell them she struck out at the casino had to call back to report winning a $50,000 prize from the Maryland Lottery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mailed job application returned to woman after nearly 50 years
Mailed job application returned to woman after nearly 50 years
Escaped goat joins half-marathon in Canada
Escaped goat joins half-marathon in Canada
Maryland woman wins the lottery three years after her daughter
Maryland woman wins the lottery three years after her daughter
Students drop egg from 83 feet to break world record
Students drop egg from 83 feet to break world record
California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot
California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement