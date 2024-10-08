Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Transit officials in Australia shared video of commuting koala that wandered into a Sydney train station and led police on a brief chase.

Transport for New South Wales posted a video to social media showing the koala wandering down a flight of stairs at the Casula station and walking along the tracks before fleeing from police.

Advertisement

"Sir, are you koalafied to be standing over the yellow line like that?" Transport for NSW officials wrote.

The "un-bear-ably cute passenger" took "a self-guided tour of the station" while security staff warned local trains to slow down while passing through the area, the post said.

The koala was captured unharmed.

"With the guidance of some NSW police officers, it found its way back to the bush safe and sound," officials wrote.