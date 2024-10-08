Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a calf that fell into the River Thames and couldn't climb back out.

The Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded alongside the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service after the calf was found stranded in the river near Temple Island in Henley.

"Using expert animal rescue techniques and with the help of local farmers, they successfully rescued the young cow -- despite some truly horrific weather conditions," officials wrote on social media.

A video of the rescuer shows rescuers paddling through the river on an inflatable raft to bring the calf back to shore.

"We wish to thank the members of public for calling this in and waiting with the animal until we arrived which made locating it, a lot easier for responding crews," the post said.