Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 8, 2024 / 3:16 PM

Oregon man completes 1,027 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A member of the Oregon Army National Guard may have reclaimed a Guinness World Record title by performing 1,027 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour.

Maj. Tommy Vu, 36, an officer in the Oregon National Guard's Medical Command, previously set the record at 1,003 of the exercises in March 2023, but his feat was later outdone by Dutch man Habtamu Franke, who did 1,010 burpees in one hour.

Advertisement

Vu attempted to retake his record on Saturday, and finished his attempt with 1,027 burpees in one hour.

Evidence from his attempt must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records to determine if he successfully recaptured the title.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stranded calf fished out of England's River Thames
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
Stranded calf fished out of England's River Thames
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a calf that fell into the River Thames and couldn't climb back out.
N.C. man thanks pumpkin for his $150,000 lottery win
Odd News // 1 hour ago
N.C. man thanks pumpkin for his $150,000 lottery win
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won a $150,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket -- and he said it's all thanks to a pumpkin.
Wandering koala leads police on chase through train station
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Wandering koala leads police on chase through train station
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Transit officials in Australia shared video of commuting koala that wandered into a Sydney train station and led police on a brief chase.
Artwork mistaken for litter rescued from museum's trash bin
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Artwork mistaken for litter rescued from museum's trash bin
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A work of art was rescued from the trash at a Dutch museum after being mistaken for what it depicts: a pair of abandoned beer cans.
Raccoon causes chaos in the stands at Denver Broncos game
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Raccoon causes chaos in the stands at Denver Broncos game
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The on-field drama at a game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders was briefly eclipsed by the action that unfolded in the stands when a raccoon caused chaos in the crowd.
Maryland woman wins the lottery three years after her daughter
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Maryland woman wins the lottery three years after her daughter
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman scored a $50,000 lottery prize just three years after her daughter won $100,000 from another game.
Off-duty trooper rescues dogs running loose on highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Off-duty trooper rescues dogs running loose on highway
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington are trying to locate the owner of a pair of dogs found running loose on a busy stretch of interstate.
Brothers-in-law break their own world record by pulling cars
Odd News // 1 day ago
Brothers-in-law break their own world record by pulling cars
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A pair of British brothers-in-law worked in tandem to break their own Guinness World Record by pulling a pair of cars a distance of 32 miles in 24 hours.
Mailed job application returned to woman after nearly 50 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mailed job application returned to woman after nearly 50 years
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A British woman who applied by mail for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider said her application was returned to her after nearly 50 years lost at a post office.
Long-lost wedding video returned to couple after 57 years
Odd News // 4 days ago
Long-lost wedding video returned to couple after 57 years
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A couple living in Australia were reunited with a long-lost video of their wedding in Scotland after 57 years thanks to a Facebook post.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mailed job application returned to woman after nearly 50 years
Mailed job application returned to woman after nearly 50 years
Maryland woman wins the lottery three years after her daughter
Maryland woman wins the lottery three years after her daughter
Escaped goat joins half-marathon in Canada
Escaped goat joins half-marathon in Canada
California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot
California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot
Students drop egg from 83 feet to break world record
Students drop egg from 83 feet to break world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement