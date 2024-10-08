Oregon man completes 1,027 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A member of the Oregon Army National Guard may have reclaimed a Guinness World Record title by performing 1,027 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour.

Maj. Tommy Vu, 36, an officer in the Oregon National Guard's Medical Command, previously set the record at 1,003 of the exercises in March 2023, but his feat was later outdone by Dutch man Habtamu Franke, who did 1,010 burpees in one hour.

Vu attempted to retake his record on Saturday, and finished his attempt with 1,027 burpees in one hour.

Evidence from his attempt must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records to determine if he successfully recaptured the title.