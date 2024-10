A Maryland woman won $50,000 from a scratch-off ticket three years after her daughter scored a $100,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman scored a $50,000 lottery prize just three years after her daughter won $100,000 from another game. The 75-year-old Baltimore winner told Maryland Lottery officials she bought a stack of Ca$h Plu$ scratch-off tickets from Bermuda Bar & Liquor in Baltimore and had some early luck with a $50 winner.

She said the very last ticket in her pile revealed a $50,000 prize. One of the first things she did was tell her daughter, who lives with her.

"She was like, 'Mom, stop lying,'" the winner recalled.

She said her daughter had trouble believing lottery luck could strike twice in one household, as the daughter had won $100,000 in 2021.

The winner said she is considering options for spending her prize money.