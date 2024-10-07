Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 7, 2024 / 12:19 PM

Mailed job application returned to woman after nearly 50 years

By Ben Hooper
A British woman who applied to be a motorcycle stunt rider in 1976 received her application in the mail nearly 50 years later. Photo by aitoff/Pixabay.com
A British woman who applied to be a motorcycle stunt rider in 1976 received her application in the mail nearly 50 years later. Photo by aitoff/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A British woman who applied by mail for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider said her application was returned to her after nearly 50 years lost at a post office.

Tizi Hodson, 70, of Lincolnshire, said she mailed out the application in January 1976, hoping to land her dream job as a motorcycle stunt rider.

Advertisement

"I always wondered why I never heard back about the job. Now I know why," Hodson told the BBC.

The letter recently arrived in her mailbox with a note at the top saying: "Late delivery by Staines Post Office. Found behind a [drawer]. Only about 50 years late."

Hodson said the application letter's return came as a shock.

"How they found me when I've moved house 50-odd times, and even moved countries four or five times, is a mystery," she said. "It means so much to me to get it back all this time later. I remember very clearly sitting in my flat in London typing the letter."

"Every day I looked for my post but there was nothing there and I was so disappointed because I really, really, wanted to be a stunt rider on a motorcycle," she said.

Advertisement

Hodson said failing to land the job didn't curb her daredevil instincts: she went on to perform jobs including snake handler, aerobatic pilot and flying instructor.

The Swansea Building Society received an even older delivery recently when a postcard arrived at the address currently occupied by the group after being mailed to a previous resident 121 years earlier.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Mail said the story behind the postcard's late arrival is unclear, but it was most likely found somewhere and placed back into the mail recently, rather than having been lost in the mail for over a century.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Long-lost wedding video returned to couple after 57 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Long-lost wedding video returned to couple after 57 years
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A couple living in Australia were reunited with a long-lost video of their wedding in Scotland after 57 years thanks to a Facebook post.
Bear takes up residence in California home's crawlspace
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bear takes up residence in California home's crawlspace
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A pair of California homeowners said they were watching a horror movie when a sound underneath their floor alerted them to a dangerous presence in their own crawlspace: a bear.
Trapped moose rescued from backyard pool in N.H.
Odd News // 2 days ago
Trapped moose rescued from backyard pool in N.H.
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters and police in New Hampshire were called out to the home of a resident who found a moose trapped in their swimming pool.
Woman strikes out at casino, wins lottery on her way home
Odd News // 2 days ago
Woman strikes out at casino, wins lottery on her way home
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who called her family to tell them she struck out at the casino had to call back to report winning a $50,000 prize from the Maryland Lottery.
Emoji drone show breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Emoji drone show breaks Guinness World Record
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British man who developed an interest in drone shows while undergoing treatment for cancer broke the Guinness World Record for the most emojis formed by drones in three minutes.
Alligator found hiding under parked car in Detroit suburb
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alligator found hiding under parked car in Detroit suburb
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police were called to a home in a Detroit suburb to remove a 4-foot alligator found lurking underneath a resident's car.
Angler reels in rare toothy fish from Maryland creek
Odd News // 3 days ago
Angler reels in rare toothy fish from Maryland creek
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- An angler casting his line in a Maryland creek reeled in something highly unusual for the state: a fish with a full set of human-like teeth.
Kitten rescued from under hood of car in animal control parking lot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kitten rescued from under hood of car in animal control parking lot
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and a mechanic came to the rescue of a kitten that climbed into the engine compartment of an animal control employee's car in Indiana.
Escaped circus camel spotted wandering road in France
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped circus camel spotted wandering road in France
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A driver on a road in France captured video of his unusual encounter with an escaped circus camel in the roadway.
California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A California man scored a $10 million lottery prize the day after winning $2,000 at a casino -- and his luck didn't stop there.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Italian woman's thick tongue earns world record
Italian woman's thick tongue earns world record
California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot
California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot
Long-lost wedding video returned to couple after 57 years
Long-lost wedding video returned to couple after 57 years
Father and son earn world record for 'Doctor Who' collection
Father and son earn world record for 'Doctor Who' collection
Emoji drone show breaks Guinness World Record
Emoji drone show breaks Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement