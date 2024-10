1 of 4 | An off-duty Washington State Patrol trooper came to the rescue of two dogs found running loose on a busy interstate. Photo courtesy of Trooper Rick Johnson/X

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington are trying to locate the owner of a pair of dogs found running loose on a busy stretch of interstate. The Washington State Patrol said an off-duty trooper found the two canines running loose on Interstate 90, near milepost 32 in North Bend. Advertisement

The trooper was able to wrangle the playful pups, and one of the dogs had a tag on his collar identifying him as Bowie.

"If you know where they belong, they are with animal control," Trooper Rick Johnson, the WSP's public information officer, wrote on social media.