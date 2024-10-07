Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A pair of British brothers-in-law worked in tandem to break their own Guinness World Record by pulling a pair of cars a distance of 32 miles in 24 hours.

John Darwen and James Baker originally became co-holders of the record when they pulled their cars side-by-side for a distance of 22.18 miles in October 2021.

In both attempts, the men made sure to stop at the exact same distance so they could co-hold the record, which is normally for a single individual.

"What made our record different, and the heart behind it, it wasn't about being the best, it was about being the best together," Baker, who is married to Darwen's sister, Samantha, told Guinness World Records. "Showing a sense of brotherhood and solidarity over self. Self would have said 'I want to be the best no matter what,' but the way we did it together, this was our record."

The men were joined on their latest attempt by friend Daniel Callaghan, but he had to quit after 14 miles due to an injury.

The record attempt raised money for two charities, Redeeming Our Communities and Cancer Research UK.