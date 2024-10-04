Trapped moose rescued from backyard pool in N.H.

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters and police in New Hampshire were called out to the home of a resident who found a moose trapped in their swimming pool.

Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi said officers and firefighters responded Thursday morning to a Riddle Drive home where a resident found their backyard pool occupied by a moose taking a dip.

"First responders arrived to find an adult moose in a swimming pool under a pool cover, and removed the cover to help enable the moose to get out of the pool," police said in a news release. "The moose then walked out of the pool on its own and left the area. No further action was taken."

Douidi said the resident did the right thing by not trying to help the moose without assistance.

"I want to remind residents that moose can be very dangerous animals due to their size, and we appreciate that residents called us this morning to assist with this situation," Douidi said. "We're pleased that no people or animals were harmed in this incident."