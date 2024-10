A Virginia woman failed to win any money during her visit to a Maryland casino, but she ended up winning a $50,000 lottery prize on her way home. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who called her family to tell them she struck out at the casino had to call back to report winning a $50,000 prize from the Maryland Lottery. The Alexandria woman told Maryland Lottery officials she visited a casino where she failed to win any money besides a small amount from a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket. She called her family to report her lack of luck before leaving the casino. Advertisement

The woman said she stopped at the Arundel Mills Exxon station in Hanover after leaving and decided to use her lottery winnings to buy another ticket.

The ticket, a $500,000 Crossword game, ended up being a $50,000 winner.

The woman said she had to call her family a second time to report her luck had turned around.

The winner said her prize money will go toward paying bills, donating to charity and saving for the future.