Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A pair of California homeowners said they were watching a horror movie when a sound underneath their floor alerted them to a dangerous presence in their own crawlspace: a bear.

Mark Chou and Mark Lanza said they were watching a horror movie at their Monrovia home when a sudden sound under the floor gave them a start.

"We were like, 'OK, something is under there,'" Chou told KTLA-TV. "We kind of tiptoed towards it a little bit and then I could hear a little more scratching and we ran back inside the house."

The men set up a camera outside their home and later learned the sound was a big bear clawing at the crawlspace opening to climb out through the small hole.

"He was so big that he could barely fit through the crawlspace door," Chou said. "He kind of pawed his way out."

The men live only five miles from Sierra Madre, where residents Bob and Susan Nesler recently discovered a bear squatting in their own crawlspace.