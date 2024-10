Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British man who developed an interest in drone shows while undergoing treatment for cancer broke the Guinness World Record for the most emojis formed by drones in three minutes.

Christopher Bradbury said his passion for all things aerial began in 2007.

"I started flying model aircraft in 2007 as a kind of bucket list item as I was going through chemotherapy for cancer," he told Guinness World Records. "I found it got me out of the house, which was great for my physical therapy as well as my mental well-being at the time."

Bradbury developed his skills over the years.

"The drone world has basically become my entire life," he said. "I now do aerial filming for TV and film, I do surveying work and I've started playing with drone swarms."

Bradbury took on a Guinness World Record by programming his 109 drones to form the images of emojis including eggplant, poop, rocket, magnet and various faces in the sky.

He managed to form 30 emojis in three minutes, breaking the previous record of 24.

"It takes a lot of three-dimensional spatial planning to make sure that all goes through safely," he said.

Bradbury said he would welcome his record being broken.

"I would love it if in 10 years' time, my record is smashed and it's done by someone who says 'I did it because I saw Chris Bradbury's video.' That would be amazing," he said.