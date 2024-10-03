Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 3, 2024 / 4:09 PM

Angler reels in rare toothy fish from Maryland creek

By Ben Hooper
A man fishing in Maryland's Conococheague Creek reeled in a red-bellied pacu, a South American fish famous for its mouth full of human-like teeth. Photo by Raymond Ellis/Wikimedia Commons
A man fishing in Maryland's Conococheague Creek reeled in a red-bellied pacu, a South American fish famous for its mouth full of human-like teeth. Photo by Raymond Ellis/Wikimedia Commons

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- An angler casting his line in a Maryland creek reeled in something highly unusual for the state: a fish with a full set of human-like teeth.

Jeremy Cooper said he initially thought he had caught a sunfish in Conococheague Creek in Kemps Mill, but he soon noticed the fish had a mouth full of human-like teeth.

Advertisement

Cooper sent photos of the fish to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, which identified it as a red-bellied pacu, a South American fish related to the piranha.

Pacu fish aren't native to Maryland waters, but have been spotted in the state's waterways seven times since 1995, most recently in the Gunpowder River in 2006.

The Department of Natural Resources said pacu are frequently kept in private aquariums, which was the likely origin of Cooper's catch.

"The fish was most likely released from someone's aquarium," a spokesperson told WMAR-TV. "We never encourage people to release their pets to Maryland's waters because of the threat of introducing a species that could establish itself or the threat of introducing disease."

Oklahoma boy Charlie Clinton, 11, made headlines last year when he caught a pacu in a neighborhood pond. State officials that fish was also most likely an illegally-released pet.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kitten rescued from under hood of car in animal control parking lot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Kitten rescued from under hood of car in animal control parking lot
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and a mechanic came to the rescue of a kitten that climbed into the engine compartment of an animal control employee's car in Indiana.
Escaped circus camel spotted wandering road in France
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped circus camel spotted wandering road in France
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A driver on a road in France captured video of his unusual encounter with an escaped circus camel in the roadway.
California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A California man scored a $10 million lottery prize the day after winning $2,000 at a casino -- and his luck didn't stop there.
Father and son earn world record for 'Doctor Who' collection
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Father and son earn world record for 'Doctor Who' collection
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A Chicago-area father and son earned a Guinness World Record for their collection of 7,507 pieces of Doctor Who memorabilia.
Escaped goat joins half-marathon in Canada
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Escaped goat joins half-marathon in Canada
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A goat escaped from his home on a Newfoundland and Labrador pumpkin patch and ran 3 miles of a local half-marathon.
Painting bought for $50 at barn sale expected to fetch up to $200,000
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Painting bought for $50 at barn sale expected to fetch up to $200,000
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A painting bought for $50 at a New York barn sale is headed to auction and expected to fetch up to $200,000 after being identified as a 1912 piece by Emily Carr.
Deadly snake found 'browsing the new summer collection' at store
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deadly snake found 'browsing the new summer collection' at store
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler was called out to a store where a highly venomous snake was found "browsing the new summer collection."
Game of pool leads Maryland man to big lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Game of pool leads Maryland man to big lottery prize
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said an evening of playing pool with friends led to his winning a lottery prize worth $30,008.
Students drop egg from 83 feet to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Students drop egg from 83 feet to break world record
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A team of Pennsylvania students broke a Guinness World Record by dropping an egg from a height of 83 feet without it breaking.
Fat Bear Week officially underway at Alaska's Katmai National Park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Fat Bear Week officially underway at Alaska's Katmai National Park
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska kicked off its annual Fat bear Week, with eight corpulent bears competing to pack on the pounds and earn the public's favor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

D.C. man lost winning lottery ticket for over a month
D.C. man lost winning lottery ticket for over a month
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Deadly snake found 'browsing the new summer collection' at store
Deadly snake found 'browsing the new summer collection' at store
Italian woman's thick tongue earns world record
Italian woman's thick tongue earns world record
Painting bought for $50 at barn sale expected to fetch up to $200,000
Painting bought for $50 at barn sale expected to fetch up to $200,000
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement