California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot

"I was able to sleep in a little because I didn't have to work, but I needed a little caffeine pick-me-up, so I got an energy drink and a couple of scratchers," Bullock said.
Bullock bought two scratch-off tickets from the 7-Eleven store on Prospect Avenue in Santee.
He scratched the tickets off later in the day, and discovered one of them, a Royal Riches game, was a $10 million top prize winner.
"I knew I'd won before I even scratched it because I scanned the barcode with the lottery app," he recalled. "So, I scratched to see if it was real!"
Bullock said his winning streak didn't end there.
"The very next night, a buddy of mine was doing a staycation back at the casino, and we ended up combining to win twenty-nine grand! Three days of wild luck," he said.