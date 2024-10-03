Trending
Oct. 3, 2024 / 3:33 PM

California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot

By Ben Hooper
A California man won $10 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket the day after he won $2,000 at a casino. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A California man won $10 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket the day after he won $2,000 at a casino. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A California man scored a $10 million lottery prize the day after winning $2,000 at a casino -- and his luck didn't stop there.

Bradley Bullock told California Lottery officials he woke up needing a caffeine fix the morning after winning $2,000 at a local casino.

"I was able to sleep in a little because I didn't have to work, but I needed a little caffeine pick-me-up, so I got an energy drink and a couple of scratchers," Bullock said.

Bullock bought two scratch-off tickets from the 7-Eleven store on Prospect Avenue in Santee.

He scratched the tickets off later in the day, and discovered one of them, a Royal Riches game, was a $10 million top prize winner.

"I knew I'd won before I even scratched it because I scanned the barcode with the lottery app," he recalled. "So, I scratched to see if it was real!"

Bullock said his winning streak didn't end there.

"The very next night, a buddy of mine was doing a staycation back at the casino, and we ended up combining to win twenty-nine grand! Three days of wild luck," he said.

