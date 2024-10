Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A driver on a road in France captured video of his unusual encounter with an escaped circus camel in the roadway.

Adrien Houdu posted a video to Facebook showing the camel he encountered on the road in Coëvrons, Mayenne, on Tuesday.

The camel turned out to have escaped from the Zavatta traveling circus. Officials said the animal had wandered away from the parking lot of the Carrefour des Poteaux, near the town of Blandouet Saint-Jean, while the circus caravan was resting.

The camel was safely rounded up by keepers and returned to the circus. Police were not called to the scene.