1 of 2 | A goat named Joshua escaped from his home on a pumpkin patch and joined in a half-marathon face in the Town of Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador. Photo courtesy of the Town of Conception Bay South/Facebook

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A goat escaped from his home on a Newfoundland and Labrador pumpkin patch and ran 3 miles of a local half-marathon. Heidi Taylor said her 10-year-old goat, Joshua, must have gotten excited when runners in the Conception Bay South T'Railway Trek half marathon ran past the pumpkin patch, because he broke free from his tether and metal collar and joined in the race.

Taylor said Joshua ran about 3 miles before photos on Facebook alerted her to the fact that he had joined the human runners in the race.

She caught up to Joshua and loaded him into her car, but learned that he had become popular with his fellow runners and spectators, so she drove him to a spot about 800 feet from the finish line so he could complete the race.

Joshua was presented with a participation medal at the finish line.

"Join us in congratulating Joshua on his first ever race," Town of Conception Bay South officials wrote on social media.