|Advertisement
Taylor said Joshua ran about 3 miles before photos on Facebook alerted her to the fact that he had joined the human runners in the race.
She caught up to Joshua and loaded him into her car, but learned that he had become popular with his fellow runners and spectators, so she drove him to a spot about 800 feet from the finish line so he could complete the race.
Joshua was presented with a participation medal at the finish line.
"Join us in congratulating Joshua on his first ever race," Town of Conception Bay South officials wrote on social media.