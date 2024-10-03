Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 3, 2024 / 1:09 PM

Father and son earn world record for 'Doctor Who' collection

By Ben Hooper
Lee Thompson and his son, William Thompson, earned a Guinness World Record for their collection of 7.507 pieces of "Doctor Who" memorabilia. Photo courtesy of The Thompson Library
Lee Thompson and his son, William Thompson, earned a Guinness World Record for their collection of 7.507 pieces of "Doctor Who" memorabilia. Photo courtesy of The Thompson Library

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A Chicago-area father and son earned a Guinness World Record for their collection of 7,507 pieces of Doctor Who memorabilia.

Lee Thompson said he has been a Doctor Who fan since watching the British sci-fi series on PBS when he was a child, and he introduced his son, William Thompson, to the franchise when it returned to the airwaves in 2005.

Advertisement

"The first episode [of the revival], just both my sister and I, we watched it, and we're like, 'Holy cow, this is amazing,'" William Thompson told KERA News. "Then my dad got excited, and then he started looking everywhere, and he got some old VHS of the original Doctor Who, and then he showed us all that. Then it just kept going."

The duo have amassed more than 21,000 items in their collection, which they dubbed The Thompson Library, and 7,507 items were approved by Guinness World Records to earn them the title for the largest collection of Doctor Who memorabilia.

The previous record-holder, British woman Lily Connors, had her collection counted at 6,641 items in 2016.

Advertisement

The father and son posted a video to YouTube showing their process of tallying each piece in their collection.

"We are thrilled to have broken this record," Lee Thompson said in a news release. "Our love for Doctor Who is clear in this collection, which speaks to the show's enormous impact on our lives. We are determined to honor the rich history of Doctor Who and encourage other fans to follow their interest in it."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Escaped goat joins half-marathon in Canada
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped goat joins half-marathon in Canada
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A goat escaped from his home on a Newfoundland and Labrador pumpkin patch and ran 3 miles of a local half-marathon.
Painting bought for $50 at barn sale expected to fetch up to $200,000
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Painting bought for $50 at barn sale expected to fetch up to $200,000
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A painting bought for $50 at a New York barn sale is headed to auction and expected to fetch up to $200,000 after being identified as a 1912 piece by Emily Carr.
Deadly snake found 'browsing the new summer collection' at store
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Deadly snake found 'browsing the new summer collection' at store
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler was called out to a store where a highly venomous snake was found "browsing the new summer collection."
Game of pool leads Maryland man to big lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Game of pool leads Maryland man to big lottery prize
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said an evening of playing pool with friends led to his winning a lottery prize worth $30,008.
Students drop egg from 83 feet to break world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Students drop egg from 83 feet to break world record
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A team of Pennsylvania students broke a Guinness World Record by dropping an egg from a height of 83 feet without it breaking.
Fat Bear Week officially underway at Alaska's Katmai National Park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Fat Bear Week officially underway at Alaska's Katmai National Park
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska kicked off its annual Fat bear Week, with eight corpulent bears competing to pack on the pounds and earn the public's favor.
Man using paper straw drinks Capri Sun in 21.71 seconds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man using paper straw drinks Capri Sun in 21.71 seconds
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A Canadian speed eater with multiple world records managed to drink an entire pouch of Capri Sun in 21.71 seconds while using a paper straw.
Florida firefighter lowered into cave to rescue dog
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida firefighter lowered into cave to rescue dog
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a dog who fell into a hole and became trapped in a 14-foot-deep cave.
D.C. man lost winning lottery ticket for over a month
Odd News // 1 day ago
D.C. man lost winning lottery ticket for over a month
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A D.C. man bought two winning tickets for the same lottery drawing -- but he lost one of them for over a month.
Three Roald Dahl books returned to Ontario library after nearly 40 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Three Roald Dahl books returned to Ontario library after nearly 40 years
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- An Ontario library said a patron who recently returned a trio of Roald Dahl books that were nearly 40 years overdue would have faced over $1,000 in late fees if the facility hadn't gone fine-free.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

D.C. man lost winning lottery ticket for over a month
D.C. man lost winning lottery ticket for over a month
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Deadly snake found 'browsing the new summer collection' at store
Deadly snake found 'browsing the new summer collection' at store
Italian woman's thick tongue earns world record
Italian woman's thick tongue earns world record
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement