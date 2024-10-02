Students drop egg from 83 feet to break world record

A team of Pennsylvania students broke a Guinness World Record by dropping an egg a distance of 83 feet without breaking the shell. Photo by pasja1000/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A team of Pennsylvania students broke a Guinness World Record by dropping an egg from a height of 83 feet without it breaking. The Tredyffrin-Easttown School District students, dubbed the T/E Egg Drop Team, built a protective covering that allowed their egg to fall from the soaring height without cracking its shell. Advertisement

The team dropped their egg from a height of 83 feet and broke the record of 54.13 feet, which was set by Ritesh N. of India in December 2023.

The Egg Drop Team was comprised of Conestoga High School seniors Matthew Ma, Charlie Gawthrop and Jeffrey Wang, along with Valley Forge Middle School student Breckin Shefflerwood and teacher Derrick Wood.

"It was a lot of video evidence and paperwork to compile over the past few weeks, but it was definitely worth it," Wood told Patch. "Hopefully this record will be like our egg -- unbroken -- for quite some time!"