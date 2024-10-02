Trending
Odd News
Oct. 2, 2024

Game of pool leads Maryland man to big lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man said an evening of playing pool with friends led to his winning a big Keno prize from the Maryland Lottery. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland man said an evening of playing pool with friends led to his winning a big Keno prize from the Maryland Lottery. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said an evening of playing pool with friends led to his winning a lottery prize worth $30,008.

The Anne Arundel County man, who described himself as only a casual lottery player, told Maryland Lottery officials he was playing pool with friends at JJ's Tavern in Glen Burnie when he decided to play Keno.

The player placed an 8-spot bet for five drawings and added the Super Bonus option for the numbers 9, 19, 29, 39, 49, 59, 69 and 79.

The man returned to playing pool and only decided to check his ticket after the Keno drawings were over.

He handed his ticket to a waitress to scan, and she returned moments later to say: "You won and it's big."

"I just looked at her and said, 'Nah,'" the plan recalled. "I looked on the back of the play card to see how much I won and after the Super Bonus, it was $30,008, but I was still skeptical."

The winner said his wife had an easier time believing his good luck.

"She was a huge help, setting me up for an appointment," the winner said. "And, here I am."

The winner said he plans to use some of his prize money to invest in the stock market.

