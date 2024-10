Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A Canadian speed eater with multiple world records to his name managed to drink an entire pouch of Capri Sun in 21.71 seconds while using a paper straw.

Mike Jack, who holds numerous Guinness World Records for speed eating, visited the record-keeping organization's London headquarters to attempt to set the record for the fastest time to drink a Capri Sun (paper straw).

The goal set by Guinness World Records to originate the title was 22 seconds.

Jack managed to drink the pouch in 21.71 seconds, and a Guinness adjudicator verified there was under half a teaspoon of liquid left in the pouch when he was done.

"Even though I barely got it, I'm very happy that I finally achieved this one. This one I worked really hard for," Jack said.

He credited his success to his wife, Jamie, who served as his "coach" for the attempt and came up with the method he used.

"Her technique got it for us," he said. "Do a little extra blow to get some more air in there, get all the liquid out of the creases and then suck it in. That's what did it."

The fastest time to drink a Capri Sun with a standard plastic straw is 8.02 seconds, a record set by Indian man Fayis Nazer.

Guinness World Records said the difference between Jack's time and Nazer's time highlights "the difference in difficulty the paper straw creates."

Jack is a serial record-breaker, who normally focuses on speed eating items known for their high levels of spice.

His titles include the fastest time to eat 50 Carolina reaper chili peppers (6 minutes, 49.2 seconds), the fastest time to eat 100 Carolina reaper chili peppers (36 minutes, 38.81 seconds) and the longest habanero pepper kiss, which he and Jamie achieved together by locking lips for 15 minutes, 6.5 seconds after each eating a habanero.