Oct. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler was called out to a store where a highly venomous snake was found "browsing the new summer collection."

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/4 said on social media that the "gorgeous" eastern brown snake was found slithering through a retail store in Moffat Beach, Queensland.

The store was evacuated and put on lockdown until snake catcher Dan arrived to wrangle the "unwanted guest."

A video of the capture shows the snake slithering under a clothing rack before taking refuge under a wooden shelf. The footage shows Dan using a hook to get the snake out of its hiding place before grabbing the serpent by the tail and placing it in a bag for relocation.