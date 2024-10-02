Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a dog who fell into a hole and became trapped in a 14-foot-deep cave.

The Marion County Fire Department said on social media that crews from Marion Oaks Station 24 were dispatched to an Ocala address where a 911 caller reported his dog, Bella, had fallen into a deep hole.

Advertisement

Firefighters arrived on scene and requested assistance from a Technical Rescue Team.

A video shared by the department shows a firefighter being lowered into the cave to bring the canine back to the surface.

"Firefighters removed her from the cave and returned her safely to her owner," the department said.