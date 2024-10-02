Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a dog who fell into a hole and became trapped in a 14-foot-deep cave. The Marion County Fire Department said on social media that crews from Marion Oaks Station 24 were dispatched to an Ocala address where a 911 caller reported his dog, Bella, had fallen into a deep hole. Advertisement Firefighters arrived on scene and requested assistance from a Technical Rescue Team. A video shared by the department shows a firefighter being lowered into the cave to bring the canine back to the surface. "Firefighters removed her from the cave and returned her safely to her owner," the department said. Read More D.C. man lost winning lottery ticket for over a month Three Roald Dahl books returned to Ontario library after nearly 40 years Driver in HOV lane caught using plaid shirt as 'passenger'