Oct. 2, 2024 / 11:47 AM

Florida firefighter lowered into cave to rescue dog

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a dog who fell into a hole and became trapped in a 14-foot-deep cave.

The Marion County Fire Department said on social media that crews from Marion Oaks Station 24 were dispatched to an Ocala address where a 911 caller reported his dog, Bella, had fallen into a deep hole.

Firefighters arrived on scene and requested assistance from a Technical Rescue Team.

A video shared by the department shows a firefighter being lowered into the cave to bring the canine back to the surface.

"Firefighters removed her from the cave and returned her safely to her owner," the department said.

