Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 1, 2024 / 3:59 PM

D.C. man lost winning lottery ticket for over a month

By Ben Hooper
A Washington, D.C., man named Phillip H. bought two winning tickets for the same lottery drawing -- but lost one of them for over a month. Photo courtesy of the DC Lottery
A Washington, D.C., man named Phillip H. bought two winning tickets for the same lottery drawing -- but lost one of them for over a month. Photo courtesy of the DC Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A D.C. man bought two winning tickets for the same lottery drawing -- but he lost one of them for over a month.

The DC Lottery said a player identified as 57-year-old Phillip H. purchased two tickets for the Aug. 12 Lucky for Life drawing at Anacostia Mobil.

Advertisement

"I always get two tickets, and I always pick my own numbers. That's my winning strategy," the player said. "I saw that the first ticket was a winner but couldn't find the other ticket."

Both of his tickets matched all five numbers in the drawing, each earning him a prize of $25,000 a year for life or a one-time payment of $500,000.

Phillip claimed his first prize days after the drawing, but it was weeks before he was able to locate his missing ticket.

"After searching through old tickets, I found it and let out a big sigh of relief," he said.

Phillip was finally able to claim his second prize more than a month after the drawing. He said his winnings will go toward home improvement projects and buying a new truck.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Three Roald Dahl books returned to Ontario library after nearly 40 years
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
Three Roald Dahl books returned to Ontario library after nearly 40 years
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- An Ontario library said a patron who recently returned a trio of Roald Dahl books that were nearly 40 years overdue would have faced over $1,000 in late fees if the facility hadn't gone fine-free.
Driver in HOV lane caught using plaid shirt as 'passenger'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Driver in HOV lane caught using plaid shirt as 'passenger'
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A Washington State Patrol trooper stopped a driver in the high-occupancy vehicle lane when their supposed "passenger" turned out to be the seat back dressed in a plaid shirt.
Italian woman's thick tongue earns world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Italian woman's thick tongue earns world record
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- An Italian woman's massive mouth muscle earned her a Guinness World Record when her tongue was confirmed to have a larger circumference than a ping pong ball.
Loose sheep rams Michigan trooper and his patrol vehicle
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Loose sheep rams Michigan trooper and his patrol vehicle
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A sheep on the loose unsuccessfully attempted to defend its freedom by ramming a Michigan State Police trooper and his patrol vehicle.
Bull rescued from sinkhole on English farm
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bull rescued from sinkhole on English farm
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a bull named Cinnamon who became "well and truly stuck at the bottom of a sinkhole."
Ohio couple's trip to Kentucky restaurant ends in $100,000 lottery win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ohio couple's trip to Kentucky restaurant ends in $100,000 lottery win
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Ohio couple visited their favorite restaurant in Kentucky and ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush took a 1,178-foot, 5.73-inch walk with a running lawn mower balanced on his chin to break a world record.
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Employees at a Florida auto shop came to the rescue of a dog who was struck by a car and became trapped inside the bumper for several hours.
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A team of about 80 Salvadoran chefs from across the Washington, D.C., area came together at the Fiesta D.C. festival to cook up the world's largest pupusa.
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A curious sea lion wandered up onto land in California and received a police escort to a rehabilitation facility.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement