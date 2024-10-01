D.C. man lost winning lottery ticket for over a month

A Washington, D.C., man named Phillip H. bought two winning tickets for the same lottery drawing -- but lost one of them for over a month. Photo courtesy of the DC Lottery

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A D.C. man bought two winning tickets for the same lottery drawing -- but he lost one of them for over a month. The DC Lottery said a player identified as 57-year-old Phillip H. purchased two tickets for the Aug. 12 Lucky for Life drawing at Anacostia Mobil.

"I always get two tickets, and I always pick my own numbers. That's my winning strategy," the player said. "I saw that the first ticket was a winner but couldn't find the other ticket."

Both of his tickets matched all five numbers in the drawing, each earning him a prize of $25,000 a year for life or a one-time payment of $500,000.

Phillip claimed his first prize days after the drawing, but it was weeks before he was able to locate his missing ticket.

"After searching through old tickets, I found it and let out a big sigh of relief," he said.

Phillip was finally able to claim his second prize more than a month after the drawing. He said his winnings will go toward home improvement projects and buying a new truck.

