D.C. man lost winning lottery ticket for over a month

"I always get two tickets, and I always pick my own numbers. That's my winning strategy," the player said. "I saw that the first ticket was a winner but couldn't find the other ticket."
Both of his tickets matched all five numbers in the drawing, each earning him a prize of $25,000 a year for life or a one-time payment of $500,000.
Phillip claimed his first prize days after the drawing, but it was weeks before he was able to locate his missing ticket.
"After searching through old tickets, I found it and let out a big sigh of relief," he said.
Phillip was finally able to claim his second prize more than a month after the drawing. He said his winnings will go toward home improvement projects and buying a new truck.