Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A sheep on the loose unsuccessfully attempted to defend its freedom by ramming a Michigan State Police trooper and his patrol vehicle.

The Michigan State Police's Seventh District said on social media that a trooper from the organization's Gaylord post was called to wrangle the woolly wanderer along a local road.

"The sheep tested its strength and rammed the trooper. The sheep lost," the post said.

The MSP shared a dashcam video -- set to the song "I Fought the Law" -- showing the sheep's struggle against the trooper, which included head-butting both the trooper and his patrol vehicle.

The trooper was able to get a hold of the sheep and the animal calmed down enough to be taken into custody.