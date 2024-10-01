|Advertisement
Johnson shared a photo showing how the driver had dressed the passenger seat in a large plaid shirt in an apparent attempt to make it seem like they had a person in the carpool lane.
"Reminder: A seat dressed up like a human still does not count for HOV," Johnson wrote.
Drivers in Renton have been busted in similar schemes in the past -- a driver was stopped on the same road in October 2023 when their "passenger" was identified as a creepy clown Halloween dummy.
A first-time HOV violation carries a fine of $186, with an extra $200 fine added to the total if the driver is found to be attempting to disguise a doll or a dummy as a passenger. It was unclear whether the most recent incident resulted in a ticket, or whether the dressed-up seat back counted as a dummy.