Oct. 1 (UPI) -- An Ontario library said a patron who recently returned a trio of Roald Dahl books that were nearly 40 years overdue would have faced over $1,000 in late fees if the facility hadn't gone fine-free.

The Parry Sound Public Library said a patron recently returned three Dahl books to the facility: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator and The BFG.

Cayla Norrie, the library's programming manager, said the books had already been removed from the system, so librarians had to look at publishing dates to estimate how long overdue they were.

Librarians estimated the books were nearly 40 years past due.

"Did you know -- we don't charge overdue fines anymore?" the library said on social media. "If we did, this poor patron would have owed $1423.50 [$1,055.49 in U.S. currency] for returning these books almost 40 years overdue! Better late than never."