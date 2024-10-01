Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 1, 2024 / 3:16 PM

Three Roald Dahl books returned to Ontario library after nearly 40 years

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- An Ontario library said a patron who recently returned a trio of Roald Dahl books that were nearly 40 years overdue would have faced over $1,000 in late fees if the facility hadn't gone fine-free.

The Parry Sound Public Library said a patron recently returned three Dahl books to the facility: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator and The BFG.

Advertisement

Cayla Norrie, the library's programming manager, said the books had already been removed from the system, so librarians had to look at publishing dates to estimate how long overdue they were.

Librarians estimated the books were nearly 40 years past due.

"Did you know -- we don't charge overdue fines anymore?" the library said on social media. "If we did, this poor patron would have owed $1423.50 [$1,055.49 in U.S. currency] for returning these books almost 40 years overdue! Better late than never."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Driver in HOV lane caught using plaid shirt as 'passenger'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Driver in HOV lane caught using plaid shirt as 'passenger'
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A Washington State Patrol trooper stopped a driver in the high-occupancy vehicle lane when their supposed "passenger" turned out to be the seat back dressed in a plaid shirt.
Italian woman's thick tongue earns world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Italian woman's thick tongue earns world record
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- An Italian woman's massive mouth muscle earned her a Guinness World Record when her tongue was confirmed to have a larger circumference than a ping pong ball.
Loose sheep rams Michigan trooper and his patrol vehicle
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Loose sheep rams Michigan trooper and his patrol vehicle
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A sheep on the loose unsuccessfully attempted to defend its freedom by ramming a Michigan State Police trooper and his patrol vehicle.
Bull rescued from sinkhole on English farm
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bull rescued from sinkhole on English farm
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a bull named Cinnamon who became "well and truly stuck at the bottom of a sinkhole."
Ohio couple's trip to Kentucky restaurant ends in $100,000 lottery win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ohio couple's trip to Kentucky restaurant ends in $100,000 lottery win
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Ohio couple visited their favorite restaurant in Kentucky and ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush took a 1,178-foot, 5.73-inch walk with a running lawn mower balanced on his chin to break a world record.
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Employees at a Florida auto shop came to the rescue of a dog who was struck by a car and became trapped inside the bumper for several hours.
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A team of about 80 Salvadoran chefs from across the Washington, D.C., area came together at the Fiesta D.C. festival to cook up the world's largest pupusa.
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A curious sea lion wandered up onto land in California and received a police escort to a rehabilitation facility.
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A British man who took his giant produce to the Malvern Autumn Show broke a Guinness World Record with a 13-pound root vegetable called a celeriac.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement