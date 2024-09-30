Trending
Odd News
Sept. 30, 2024 / 11:27 AM

Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A curious sea lion wandered up onto land in California and received a police escort to a rehabilitation facility.

The California Highway Patrol's Santa Cruz station said on social media that officers responded to Highway 1, near Highway 129 in Santa Cruz, on Saturday when witnesses reported a sea lion in the roadway.

The officers were joined by local firefighters and "an amazing animal rescue team," the post said.

"Our flippered friend was safely captured and is now on its way to recovery," the CHP said.

