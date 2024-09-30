Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 30, 2024 / 3:51 PM

Ohio couple's trip to Kentucky restaurant ends in $100,000 lottery win

By Ben Hooper
Wendy and Steven Green visited their favorite restaurant in Kentucky and won a $100,000 Keno prize. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery
Wendy and Steven Green visited their favorite restaurant in Kentucky and won a $100,000 Keno prize. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Ohio couple visited their favorite restaurant in Kentucky and ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.

Steven Green of Alexandria told Kentucky Lottery officials he and his wife, Wendy, frequently visit Lake Cumberland to spend time on their boat, and while in town they like to eat at Wings and Rings on Somerset.

Advertisement

Green bought a Keno ticket during a recent visit to the eatery. He said he frequently plays the game, and usually and selects the same 10 numbers, a combination of family birthdays and ages.

Green said he mixed up his routine by changing a couple digits and buying a $5 ticket instead of his usual $10 ticket.

"Oh my god, we hit a lot of numbers on this one," Wendy Green recalled saying when she examined the ticket.

The couple asked a bartender to scan their ticket.

"She scanned it, but it gave them the message, 'See KLC Corp, prize exceeds cashing limit,'" Steve Green recalled.

The ticket had matched 10 of the 20 numbers in the Keno drawing, earning a $100,000 prize.

"I kind of yelled, '$100,000,'" he said. "I had goosebumps. It took about 10-15 minutes for it to sink in."

Advertisement

The Greens said their prize money will help them save for their approaching retirement.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bull rescued from sinkhole on English farm
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Bull rescued from sinkhole on English farm
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a bull named Cinnamon who became "well and truly stuck at the bottom of a sinkhole."
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush took a 1,178-foot, 5.73-inch walk with a running lawn mower balanced on his chin to break a world record.
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Employees at a Florida auto shop came to the rescue of a dog who was struck by a car and became trapped inside the bumper for several hours.
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Odd News // 3 hours ago
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A team of about 80 Salvadoran chefs from across the Washington, D.C., area came together at the Fiesta D.C. festival to cook up the world's largest pupusa.
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A curious sea lion wandered up onto land in California and received a police escort to a rehabilitation facility.
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A British man who took his giant produce to the Malvern Autumn Show broke a Guinness World Record with a 13-pound root vegetable called a celeriac.
Change of plans leads to $500,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Change of plans leads to $500,000 lottery prize
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said an unexpected change of weekend plans led to her winning a $500,000 lottery prize.
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Odd News // 3 days ago
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A New York aquarium came to the rescue of a rare blue lobster spotted hanging out with the standard-color crustaceans in a supermarket's tank.
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Odd News // 4 days ago
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man came face-to-face with a bear inside his garage and the startling encounter was caught on camera.
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 4 days ago
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman received a Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket as a gift from her mother and scored a $50,000 prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
World's largest cheesecake served at Cream Cheese Festival in N.Y.
World's largest cheesecake served at Cream Cheese Festival in N.Y.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement