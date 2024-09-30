Ohio couple's trip to Kentucky restaurant ends in $100,000 lottery win

Wendy and Steven Green visited their favorite restaurant in Kentucky and won a $100,000 Keno prize. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Ohio couple visited their favorite restaurant in Kentucky and ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize. Steven Green of Alexandria told Kentucky Lottery officials he and his wife, Wendy, frequently visit Lake Cumberland to spend time on their boat, and while in town they like to eat at Wings and Rings on Somerset.

Green bought a Keno ticket during a recent visit to the eatery. He said he frequently plays the game, and usually and selects the same 10 numbers, a combination of family birthdays and ages.

Green said he mixed up his routine by changing a couple digits and buying a $5 ticket instead of his usual $10 ticket.

"Oh my god, we hit a lot of numbers on this one," Wendy Green recalled saying when she examined the ticket.

The couple asked a bartender to scan their ticket.

"She scanned it, but it gave them the message, 'See KLC Corp, prize exceeds cashing limit,'" Steve Green recalled.

The ticket had matched 10 of the 20 numbers in the Keno drawing, earning a $100,000 prize.

"I kind of yelled, '$100,000,'" he said. "I had goosebumps. It took about 10-15 minutes for it to sink in."

The Greens said their prize money will help them save for their approaching retirement.