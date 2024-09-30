Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 30, 2024 / 1:31 PM

Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Employees at a Florida auto shop came to the rescue of a dog who was struck by a car and became trapped inside the bumper for several hours.

Lenny Cruz, store manager at St. Lucie Battery & Tire, said a woman was driving late at night when she saw a dog dart out in front of her vehicle.

Advertisement

The woman was sure her car had struck the dog, but when she got out to the find the animal it had seemingly disappeared.

It wasn't until 12 hours later that the woman heard the dog making sounds and discovered the canine was inside her bumper.

"The dog came in front of the car, hit here, snapped it open. It snapped back and the dog was actually trapped in there," Cruz told WPTV.

The woman carefully drove her car to St. Lucie Battery & Tire, where a St. Lucie Animal Care and Control worker was summoned to help with the rescue.

Cruz posted a video to Facebook showing his team extracting the canine from its hiding place.

The dog, named Barbas, didn't have any apparent injuries and was walking normally, Cruz said.

Advertisement

Juan Rangel, Barbas' owner, said the canine has been his normal, playful self ever since arriving back home.

"It's crazy and then just seeing the videos. I mean, it's unbelievable. I mean, he really is a miracle," Rangel said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A team of about 80 Salvadoran chefs from across the Washington, D.C., area came together at the Fiesta D.C. festival to cook up the world's largest pupusa.
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A curious sea lion wandered up onto land in California and received a police escort to a rehabilitation facility.
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A British man who took his giant produce to the Malvern Autumn Show broke a Guinness World Record with a 13-pound root vegetable called a celeriac.
Change of plans leads to $500,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Change of plans leads to $500,000 lottery prize
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said an unexpected change of weekend plans led to her winning a $500,000 lottery prize.
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Odd News // 3 days ago
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A New York aquarium came to the rescue of a rare blue lobster spotted hanging out with the standard-color crustaceans in a supermarket's tank.
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man came face-to-face with a bear inside his garage and the startling encounter was caught on camera.
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman received a Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket as a gift from her mother and scored a $50,000 prize.
Mysterious green color in Sydney Harbor believed to be harmless dye
Odd News // 4 days ago
Mysterious green color in Sydney Harbor believed to be harmless dye
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A portion of Australia's Sydney Harbor was temporary turned bright green when a common dye used by plumbers flowed out through a storm drain.
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Odd News // 4 days ago
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man achieved his years-long dream of creating the world's tallest hat when he took a stroll wearing his 17-foot, 9.5-inch cap.
Five horses escape from Missouri Renaissance festival
Odd News // 4 days ago
Five horses escape from Missouri Renaissance festival
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A group of Missouri police officers took an unusual journey into the past when five horses escaped from the local Renaissance festival.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
World's largest cheesecake served at Cream Cheese Festival in N.Y.
World's largest cheesecake served at Cream Cheese Festival in N.Y.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement