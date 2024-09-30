Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Employees at a Florida auto shop came to the rescue of a dog who was struck by a car and became trapped inside the bumper for several hours.

Lenny Cruz, store manager at St. Lucie Battery & Tire, said a woman was driving late at night when she saw a dog dart out in front of her vehicle.

The woman was sure her car had struck the dog, but when she got out to the find the animal it had seemingly disappeared.

It wasn't until 12 hours later that the woman heard the dog making sounds and discovered the canine was inside her bumper.

"The dog came in front of the car, hit here, snapped it open. It snapped back and the dog was actually trapped in there," Cruz told WPTV.

The woman carefully drove her car to St. Lucie Battery & Tire, where a St. Lucie Animal Care and Control worker was summoned to help with the rescue.

Cruz posted a video to Facebook showing his team extracting the canine from its hiding place.

The dog, named Barbas, didn't have any apparent injuries and was walking normally, Cruz said.

Juan Rangel, Barbas' owner, said the canine has been his normal, playful self ever since arriving back home.

"It's crazy and then just seeing the videos. I mean, it's unbelievable. I mean, he really is a miracle," Rangel said.