Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A team of about 80 Salvadoran chefs from across the Washington, D.C., area came together at the Fiesta D.C. festival to cook up the world's largest pupusa.

Fiesta D.C., an annual event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, hosted the Guinness World Record attempt with the chefs starting work Saturday morning on Constitution Avenue.

The pupusa, a flat griddle cake made from corn flour and filled with cheese and pork, measured 20 feet, 2 inches wide, enough to take the Guinness World Records title.

The previous record-holder, which measured 18 feet wide, was made in El Salvador in 2022.

"We've always called D.C. the District of Pupusas," chef Iris Veronica Jimenez from La Casita Pupuseria told NPR. "We have so many pupuserias -- actually, 270 pupuserias in the DMV [District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia]. So it only made sense that we all got together and figured out a way to do this and create this massive mega-pupusa."

The record-breaking pupusa was cut into portions and served to festival-goers Saturday and Sunday.