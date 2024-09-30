Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 30, 2024 / 1:16 PM

World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A team of about 80 Salvadoran chefs from across the Washington, D.C., area came together at the Fiesta D.C. festival to cook up the world's largest pupusa.

Fiesta D.C., an annual event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, hosted the Guinness World Record attempt with the chefs starting work Saturday morning on Constitution Avenue.

Advertisement

The pupusa, a flat griddle cake made from corn flour and filled with cheese and pork, measured 20 feet, 2 inches wide, enough to take the Guinness World Records title.

The previous record-holder, which measured 18 feet wide, was made in El Salvador in 2022.

"We've always called D.C. the District of Pupusas," chef Iris Veronica Jimenez from La Casita Pupuseria told NPR. "We have so many pupuserias -- actually, 270 pupuserias in the DMV [District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia]. So it only made sense that we all got together and figured out a way to do this and create this massive mega-pupusa."

The record-breaking pupusa was cut into portions and served to festival-goers Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Odd News // 27 minutes ago
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Employees at a Florida auto shop came to the rescue of a dog who was struck by a car and became trapped inside the bumper for several hours.
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A curious sea lion wandered up onto land in California and received a police escort to a rehabilitation facility.
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A British man who took his giant produce to the Malvern Autumn Show broke a Guinness World Record with a 13-pound root vegetable called a celeriac.
Change of plans leads to $500,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Change of plans leads to $500,000 lottery prize
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said an unexpected change of weekend plans led to her winning a $500,000 lottery prize.
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Odd News // 3 days ago
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A New York aquarium came to the rescue of a rare blue lobster spotted hanging out with the standard-color crustaceans in a supermarket's tank.
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man came face-to-face with a bear inside his garage and the startling encounter was caught on camera.
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman received a Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket as a gift from her mother and scored a $50,000 prize.
Mysterious green color in Sydney Harbor believed to be harmless dye
Odd News // 4 days ago
Mysterious green color in Sydney Harbor believed to be harmless dye
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A portion of Australia's Sydney Harbor was temporary turned bright green when a common dye used by plumbers flowed out through a storm drain.
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Odd News // 4 days ago
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man achieved his years-long dream of creating the world's tallest hat when he took a stroll wearing his 17-foot, 9.5-inch cap.
Five horses escape from Missouri Renaissance festival
Odd News // 4 days ago
Five horses escape from Missouri Renaissance festival
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A group of Missouri police officers took an unusual journey into the past when five horses escaped from the local Renaissance festival.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
World's largest cheesecake served at Cream Cheese Festival in N.Y.
World's largest cheesecake served at Cream Cheese Festival in N.Y.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement