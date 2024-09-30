Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush took a 1,178-foot, 5.73-inch walk with a running lawnmower balanced on his chin to break a world record.

Rush, the holder of the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, used an electric mower to attempt the record at a track in Boise, Idaho.

The record to beat was 234 feet, 7 inches, and was set in 2017.

Rush said he struggled with winds after surpassing the previous record and would have kept going, but the breeze finally pushed the mower off his face.

An assistant walking alongside Rush quickly cut the power to the mower as it fell.

Rush captured the record with a distance of 1,178 feet, 5.73 inches.