Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 30, 2024 / 1:39 PM

Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawnmower on his chin

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush took a 1,178-foot, 5.73-inch walk with a running lawnmower balanced on his chin to break a world record.

Rush, the holder of the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, used an electric mower to attempt the record at a track in Boise, Idaho.

Advertisement

The record to beat was 234 feet, 7 inches, and was set in 2017.

Rush said he struggled with winds after surpassing the previous record and would have kept going, but the breeze finally pushed the mower off his face.

An assistant walking alongside Rush quickly cut the power to the mower as it fell.

Rush captured the record with a distance of 1,178 feet, 5.73 inches.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Employees at a Florida auto shop came to the rescue of a dog who was struck by a car and became trapped inside the bumper for several hours.
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Odd News // 44 minutes ago
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A team of about 80 Salvadoran chefs from across the Washington, D.C., area came together at the Fiesta D.C. festival to cook up the world's largest pupusa.
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A curious sea lion wandered up onto land in California and received a police escort to a rehabilitation facility.
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A British man who took his giant produce to the Malvern Autumn Show broke a Guinness World Record with a 13-pound root vegetable called a celeriac.
Change of plans leads to $500,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Change of plans leads to $500,000 lottery prize
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said an unexpected change of weekend plans led to her winning a $500,000 lottery prize.
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Odd News // 3 days ago
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A New York aquarium came to the rescue of a rare blue lobster spotted hanging out with the standard-color crustaceans in a supermarket's tank.
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man came face-to-face with a bear inside his garage and the startling encounter was caught on camera.
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman received a Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket as a gift from her mother and scored a $50,000 prize.
Mysterious green color in Sydney Harbor believed to be harmless dye
Odd News // 4 days ago
Mysterious green color in Sydney Harbor believed to be harmless dye
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A portion of Australia's Sydney Harbor was temporary turned bright green when a common dye used by plumbers flowed out through a storm drain.
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Odd News // 4 days ago
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man achieved his years-long dream of creating the world's tallest hat when he took a stroll wearing his 17-foot, 9.5-inch cap.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
World's largest cheesecake served at Cream Cheese Festival in N.Y.
World's largest cheesecake served at Cream Cheese Festival in N.Y.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement