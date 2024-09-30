Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a bull named Cinnamon who became "well and truly stuck at the bottom of a sinkhole."

The Carlisle East Fire Station said its Appliance and Enhanced Rescue Unit was dispatched alongside a crew from Lazonby when Cinnamon was found trapped in a hole near Nenthead.

"In attendance, they discovered a young bullock that was well and truly stuck at the bottom of a sinkhole," the fire station said on social media.

"Crews worked alongside the farmer, and heavy plant operators, to dig around the animal, and use our specialist animal rescue equipment to pull Cinnamon to safety."

The post said Cinnamon was free from injury after being "rescued in moooooving circumstances."