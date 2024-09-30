Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 30, 2024 / 4:10 PM

Bull rescued from sinkhole on English farm

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a bull named Cinnamon who became "well and truly stuck at the bottom of a sinkhole."

The Carlisle East Fire Station said its Appliance and Enhanced Rescue Unit was dispatched alongside a crew from Lazonby when Cinnamon was found trapped in a hole near Nenthead.

Advertisement

"In attendance, they discovered a young bullock that was well and truly stuck at the bottom of a sinkhole," the fire station said on social media.

"Crews worked alongside the farmer, and heavy plant operators, to dig around the animal, and use our specialist animal rescue equipment to pull Cinnamon to safety."

The post said Cinnamon was free from injury after being "rescued in moooooving circumstances."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ohio couple's trip to Kentucky restaurant ends in $100,000 lottery win
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ohio couple's trip to Kentucky restaurant ends in $100,000 lottery win
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Ohio couple visited their favorite restaurant in Kentucky and ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush took a 1,178-foot, 5.73-inch walk with a running lawn mower balanced on his chin to break a world record.
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Trapped dog rescued from bumper of car
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Employees at a Florida auto shop came to the rescue of a dog who was struck by a car and became trapped inside the bumper for several hours.
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Odd News // 3 hours ago
World's largest pupusa cooked up at D.C. festival
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A team of about 80 Salvadoran chefs from across the Washington, D.C., area came together at the Fiesta D.C. festival to cook up the world's largest pupusa.
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Stranded sea lion rescued from California highway
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A curious sea lion wandered up onto land in California and received a police escort to a rehabilitation facility.
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A British man who took his giant produce to the Malvern Autumn Show broke a Guinness World Record with a 13-pound root vegetable called a celeriac.
Change of plans leads to $500,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Change of plans leads to $500,000 lottery prize
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said an unexpected change of weekend plans led to her winning a $500,000 lottery prize.
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Odd News // 3 days ago
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A New York aquarium came to the rescue of a rare blue lobster spotted hanging out with the standard-color crustaceans in a supermarket's tank.
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Odd News // 4 days ago
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man came face-to-face with a bear inside his garage and the startling encounter was caught on camera.
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 4 days ago
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman received a Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket as a gift from her mother and scored a $50,000 prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
World's largest cheesecake served at Cream Cheese Festival in N.Y.
World's largest cheesecake served at Cream Cheese Festival in N.Y.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement