Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 27, 2024 / 4:16 PM

Change of plans leads to $500,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Traci Verbowski won a $500,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought as a result of canceling vacation plans. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Traci Verbowski won a $500,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought as a result of canceling vacation plans. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said an unexpected change of weekend plans led to her winning a $500,000 lottery prize.

Kawkawlin resident Traci Verbowski told Michigan Lottery officials she owes her good luck to a canceled vacation.

Advertisement

"I really wanted to go on a vacation a few weekends ago, but we ended up staying home and went out to dinner that Saturday night instead," Verbowski said. "After dinner, I remembered I had a few Detroit Lions winning tickets, so I stopped to cash them and purchased some more. I put the tickets in my purse until I got home later that night."

Verbowski discovered later that night that skipping vacation was the right thing to do.

"When I scratched one of the tickets and saw I won $500,000, I yelled: 'I think I just won a lot of money!' I showed my family the ticket and no one could believe what they were seeing. I haven't slept a full night since because I have been so anxious and excited to come claim my prize," she said.

The $500,000 winning Detroit Lions scratch-off ticket was purchased from the 7-Eleven store on Wilder Road in Bay City.

Advertisement

"I'm so glad we ended up not going on vacation that weekend, because if we did, I wouldn't be here claiming $500,000," Verbowski said.

The winner said she plans to use some of her prize money to buy a boat.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Odd News // 6 hours ago
British man's giant root vegetable earns world record
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A British man who took his giant produce to the Malvern Autumn Show broke a Guinness World Record with a 13-pound root vegetable called a celeriac.
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Odd News // 10 hours ago
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A New York aquarium came to the rescue of a rare blue lobster spotted hanging out with the standard-color crustaceans in a supermarket's tank.
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man came face-to-face with a bear inside his garage and the startling encounter was caught on camera.
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman received a Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket as a gift from her mother and scored a $50,000 prize.
Mysterious green color in Sydney Harbor believed to be harmless dye
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious green color in Sydney Harbor believed to be harmless dye
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A portion of Australia's Sydney Harbor was temporary turned bright green when a common dye used by plumbers flowed out through a storm drain.
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man achieved his years-long dream of creating the world's tallest hat when he took a stroll wearing his 17-foot, 9.5-inch cap.
Five horses escape from Missouri Renaissance festival
Odd News // 1 day ago
Five horses escape from Missouri Renaissance festival
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A group of Missouri police officers took an unusual journey into the past when five horses escaped from the local Renaissance festival.
232 winning tickets sold for lottery drawing that came up 8-8-8-8
Odd News // 2 days ago
232 winning tickets sold for lottery drawing that came up 8-8-8-8
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The DC Lottery said about 232 winning tickets were sold for a DC4 drawing that came up with the winning numbers 8-8-8-8.
San Diego Zoo announces its first aardvark birth
Odd News // 2 days ago
San Diego Zoo announces its first aardvark birth
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced the first-ever aardvark calf born at the facility is healthy and bonding with its mother.
Toad found in bagged salad bought from grocery store
Odd News // 2 days ago
Toad found in bagged salad bought from grocery store
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A reptile rescue group in England is caring for a toad found in a bag of salad that was returned to a supermarket.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Nebraska man wins lottery jackpot two months after his son
Nebraska man wins lottery jackpot two months after his son
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Five horses escape from Missouri Renaissance festival
Five horses escape from Missouri Renaissance festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement