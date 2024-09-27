Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 27, 2024 / 4:26 PM

Dog rescued from roof of Massachusetts home

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts dog with "a mind of his own" was rescued after climbing out a window and ending up stranded on the roof of his owner's home.

A Revere woman named Yuliana said she was at work when her mother called to say the family dog, Rocky, had pushed an ajar window open and climbed out onto the roof.

"She said that our dog was on the roof. She had gotten a call from the school straight across the street from where we live. They called the police," Yuliana told NBC Boston.

Revere Animal Control Officer Anthony Masiello and a concerned bystander climbed the fire escape of the home and joined Rocky on the roof to keep him from falling.

Yuliana got home from work and had to push an air conditioner out of a second-story window so Masiello could pass Rocky back into the house.

"We managed to get the dog through the window to a safe position, and we're good. It was just an accidental thing -- the dog wanted to go out for a walk," Masiello said.

Yuliana said she is grateful her mischievous dog is OK.

"He has a mind of his own," Yuliana said. "I'm like, the window was slightly open and he came out. Thank God we have really good people here in Revere to help us out with our dog."

The San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District in California conducted a similar rescue just last month when a resident called to report there was a dog wandering around on their neighbor's roof.

Firefighters climbed onto the roof and escorted the dog back inside just as its owners arrived.

