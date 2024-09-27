Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 27, 2024 / 12:34 PM

Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A New York aquarium came to the rescue of a rare blue lobster spotted hanging out with the standard-color crustaceans in a supermarket's tank.

Danielle Morales said she was at Market 32 in Clifton Park with her young sons, Parker, 4, and Zachary, 3, when the boys insisted on visiting the lobster tank.

Advertisement

"We were walking and we went up to the tank and Parker goes, 'Hey! That one is blue!' And I thought, wow. That's weird. And I took a picture of it," Morales told WRGB-TV.

Morales opened Facebook on her phone and messaged the Via Aquarium in Schenectady.

"Once we contacted the aquarium and had the momentum, I went up to the counter and was like, 'Hey. The aquarium is going to call you. You might not want to sell that one," Morales said.

The young boys initially named the lobster Bluey after the popular cartoon character, but when they found out the sea creature was male, they changed his name to Bandit -- the animated dog's equally blue dad.

Via Aquarium officials collected Bandit from the store and said he is currently in quarantine and will join the rest of the facility's lobsters in October.

Advertisement

Rare lobster colors are often caused by a genetic mutation that can cause them to sport hues including orange, blue and white. An orange lobster at the University of New England recently hatched a clutch of eggs, and dozens of the babies share her rare coloration.

Cassidy Livingston of Via Aquarium said officials believe Bandit's color might be more based around his diet, as he is a darker shade of blue than some other blue lobsters that have been found.

"We're thinking it's possibly because of diet in this case," Livingston said. "There's also a chance that he got more blue in color because of what he's eating. Like, if they're eating a lot of shrimp, that can cause color changes."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man came face-to-face with a bear inside his garage and the startling encounter was caught on camera.
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Gift from mom earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman received a Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket as a gift from her mother and scored a $50,000 prize.
Mysterious green color in Sydney Harbor believed to be harmless dye
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious green color in Sydney Harbor believed to be harmless dye
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A portion of Australia's Sydney Harbor was temporary turned bright green when a common dye used by plumbers flowed out through a storm drain.
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man achieved his years-long dream of creating the world's tallest hat when he took a stroll wearing his 17-foot, 9.5-inch cap.
Five horses escape from Missouri Renaissance festival
Odd News // 1 day ago
Five horses escape from Missouri Renaissance festival
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A group of Missouri police officers took an unusual journey into the past when five horses escaped from the local Renaissance festival.
232 winning tickets sold for lottery drawing that came up 8-8-8-8
Odd News // 2 days ago
232 winning tickets sold for lottery drawing that came up 8-8-8-8
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The DC Lottery said about 232 winning tickets were sold for a DC4 drawing that came up with the winning numbers 8-8-8-8.
San Diego Zoo announces its first aardvark birth
Odd News // 2 days ago
San Diego Zoo announces its first aardvark birth
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced the first-ever aardvark calf born at the facility is healthy and bonding with its mother.
Toad found in bagged salad bought from grocery store
Odd News // 2 days ago
Toad found in bagged salad bought from grocery store
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A reptile rescue group in England is caring for a toad found in a bag of salad that was returned to a supermarket.
Bear moves into California couple's crawlspace
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bear moves into California couple's crawlspace
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A California couple's home has become a makeshift duplex after a new neighbor moved into their crawlspace: a bear.
Chickens that fell from truck rescued on Oklahoma highway
Odd News // 2 days ago
Chickens that fell from truck rescued on Oklahoma highway
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers came to the rescue of multiple chickens that fell off the back of a truck and were stranded on the highway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Pa. student spent years building world's tallest hat
Nebraska man wins lottery jackpot two months after his son
Nebraska man wins lottery jackpot two months after his son
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage
San Diego Zoo announces its first aardvark birth
San Diego Zoo announces its first aardvark birth
Toad found in bagged salad bought from grocery store
Toad found in bagged salad bought from grocery store
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement