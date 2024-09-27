Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A British man who took his giant produce to the Malvern Autumn Show broke a Guinness World Record with a 13-pound root vegetable called a celeriac.

Gloucester resident Graham Barratt received confirmation Thursday that his vegetable was the new record-holder for heaviest celeriac.

"It's either weight or length for giant veg, but it's not beauty. Some of them are quite ugly," Barratt joked in an interview with BBC Radio.

Barratt also brought other giant vegetables to the Malvern Autumn Show, including a cucumber that was just short of earning him a second record.

"I weighed it today, and it weighed at 29 pounds. The world record is 30 pounds," he said. "That's just how cruel the business is at times."