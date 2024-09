A Maryland woman won a $50,000 prize from a lottery ticket that was a gift from her mother. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman received a Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket as a gift from her mother and scored a $50,000 prize. The Frederick woman told Maryland Lottery officials she very rarely plays lottery games, but her husband and parents are regular players and will sometimes give her tickets. Advertisement

The woman said her mother bought her a $6 Bonus Match 5 ticket for the Sept. 23 drawing after she joked: "I'm tired of working and I need you to get me my winning lottery ticket."

The ticket didn't quite earn the woman her requested retirement funds, but she did get a $50,000 prize.

The woman said she plans to use her winnings to pay off her college loan debt and is considering a trip to Paris in the future.