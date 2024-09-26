Trending
Sept. 26, 2024 / 4:17 PM

Bear charges at British Columbia man inside his garage

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man came face-to-face with a bear inside his garage and the startling encounter was caught on camera.

Coquitlam resident Alex Gold posted a security camera footage to Instagram showing what happened when he was recently unloading groceries from his vehicle in front of his garage.

The video shows Gold's extremely close encounter with a bear that wandered in through the open garage door.

"I came back to my car and I bumped into the bear," Gold told CTV News. "She was kind of hissing."

The video shows the bear charging at Gold multiple times as he claps his hands, makes loud sounds and slowly backs away.

Gold was able to get back into his SUV and honk the horn, which finally scared the mother bear -- and her nearby cub -- away from his property.

Lisa Lopez of the non-profit WildSafeBC praised Gold's behavior during the tense encounter.

"The important thing to always remember is to not run," Lopez said. "Because then it could become a predator-prey kind of situation."

