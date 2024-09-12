Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Seven goats on the loose in Kansas City, Mo., since early August were finally wrangled by animal services officers and taken to a shelter.

The goats were initially believed to be part of a Port KC grazing project to clear brush when they appeared along the riverfront in early August, but KC Pet Project investigators were surprised to discover all of the project's goats were accounted for, leaving the loose animals' origins a mystery.

"It truly is a mystery," Ryan Johnson, chief of animal services at KC Pet Project, told KSHB-TV. "We're not sure where these goats came from, why they're loose. We haven't been able to make connection to an owner or anybody that's reported ownership of missing them."

The mystery goats originally numbered 10, but three were captured in the ensuing weeks.

The KC Pet Project said the remaining seven were finally wrangled by animal services officers Wednesday morning along the Riverfront Heritage Trail.

The goats were taken to the KC Pet Project's Swope Park campus while officials continue to investigate their origins. Officials said they will be put up for adoption if no owner comes forward within five days.