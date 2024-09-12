Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 12, 2024 / 1:34 PM

New Guinness World Records book features dog tricks, giant toothbrush

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records released its annual book Tuesday, and along with it a slew of new records including dog tricks, magic tricks, skateboarding feats and the world's largest electric toothbrush.

The record-keeping organization released Guinness World Records 2025 in stores and online Tuesday, and the tome contains information on 2,115 world records, including several titles from newly-minted record-breakers.

Advertisement

A pair of British dogs named Bonnie and Simba set the record for the fastest time to complete 10 side leapfrog jumps by two dogs, 16.78 seconds.

Human Britons Ruth Amos and Shawn Brown constructed the world's largest electric toothbrush, measuring 6 feet and 7 inches tall.

American cosplay enthusiast Thomas DePetrillo set multiple records, including the tallest cosplay Gundam, standing at 10 feet and 3 inches tall.

Eric Kilburn Jr., 16, of Michigan, broke two records: largest hands on a teenager (male), 9.13 inches; and largest feet on a teenager (male), 13.5 inches.

Another teenager, Cillian O'Connor, 15, broke the record for the most magic tricks performed in one minute (under 16), 28.

Japanese skateboarding prodigy Ema Kawakami broke the record for the most backside 540 tricks in one minute, 13.

Advertisement

The new records also featured collections such as the 1,528 Squishmallows owned by Illinois resident Sabrina Dausman, 27; and the 57 "wacky" vehicles housed at the Sudha Cars Museum in India.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Grape spill causes traffic 'jam' on California highway
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Grape spill causes traffic 'jam' on California highway
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Commuters on a California highway were given ample reason to "wine" when a semi crash caused the roadway to become covered in crushed grapes.
Mystery goats rounded up after weeks on the loose in Mo.
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Mystery goats rounded up after weeks on the loose in Mo.
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Seven goats on the loose in Kansas City, Mo., since early August were finally wrangled by animal services officers and taken to a shelter.
Wayward coyote rescued from San Francisco couple's back yard
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Wayward coyote rescued from San Francisco couple's back yard
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Animal care and control officers in San Francisco came to the rescue of a coyote that spent several days living in a family's back yard.
Loose pig found wandering in Wisconsin city
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Loose pig found wandering in Wisconsin city
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Wisconsin are trying to find the owner of an unusual escaped pet found wandering the streets -- a large pig.
N.C. woman wins second major Cash 5 lottery prize in under a year
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. woman wins second major Cash 5 lottery prize in under a year
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won $346,088 from a Cash 5 lottery drawing, her second major jackpot after previously winning $100,000 less than a year ago.
Lifeboat crew on rescue call finds another station's lost dummy
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lifeboat crew on rescue call finds another station's lost dummy
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Royal National Lifeboat Institution crew in England responded to a report of a stranded person in the water -- but arrived to discover it was an RNLI training dummy lost by another crew two weeks earlier.
Escaped penguin found two weeks later, over 18 miles away
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped penguin found two weeks later, over 18 miles away
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A penguin that escaped from an animal encounter event on a Japanese island was found two weeks later after traveling more than 18 miles.
South African farmers grow world's heaviest plum
Odd News // 1 day ago
South African farmers grow world's heaviest plum
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A pair of South African farmers harvesting their crops made a startling discovery: a record-breaking plum weighing in at 16.3 ounces.
Indiana medical call turns into monkey rescue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Indiana medical call turns into monkey rescue
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Indiana experienced "a first" when a medical call ended with firefighters rescuing a monkey that got loose and scaled a building.
Massachusetts woman finds mysterious pinecone art in woods
Odd News // 1 day ago
Massachusetts woman finds mysterious pinecone art in woods
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman taking a walk in the woods with her dog came across a mysterious pinecone formation she believes might be an art installation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests
Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests
Lifeboat crew on rescue call finds another station's lost dummy
Lifeboat crew on rescue call finds another station's lost dummy
Escaped penguin found two weeks later, over 18 miles away
Escaped penguin found two weeks later, over 18 miles away
South African farmers grow world's heaviest plum
South African farmers grow world's heaviest plum
Massachusetts woman finds mysterious pinecone art in woods
Massachusetts woman finds mysterious pinecone art in woods
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement