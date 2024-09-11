|Advertisement
"It hasn't been bred to set records," Dean Barnard told Guinness World Records. "The record plum came off a commercial tree with about 150 plums on it. I didn't do any special preparations to get it this big."
The plum is 3.8 ounces heavier than the previous record-holder, which was grown in Japan in 2021.
"Our area has a lot of very unique microclimates and that helps the plums a lot," Dean Barnard said. "We do soil samples yearly and then put into the soil what is needed. I also have a top plum specialist to help us with production and quality."
The Barnards said the plum the largest of a few in the recent harvest to surpass the previous record.