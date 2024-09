A North Carolina woman won a $346,088 jackpot from a Cash 5 drawing less than a year after winning $100,000 in the same game. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won $346,088 from a Cash 5 lottery drawing, her second major jackpot after previously winning $100,000 less than a year ago. Newport resident Cathy Noe told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she stopped at the C Co Mini Mart on U.S. 70 in Newport and bought a $1 ticket for the Aug. 29 Cash 5 drawing. Advertisement

She ended up matching all five balls, scoring the $346,088 jackpot.

Noe previously won $100,000 in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion in November 2023.

She did not reveal whether she has any plans for her latest winnings.