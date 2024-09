A large pig was found wandering loose on the streets of Franklin, Wis. Photo courtesy of the Franklin Police Department/Facebook

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Wisconsin are trying to find the owner of an unusual escaped pet found wandering the streets -- a large pig. The Franklin Police Department said the porcine pedestrian was found wandering in the area of West Ryan Road and West Loomis Road earlier this week. Advertisement

"We're attempting to reunite this bundle of joy with its rightful owner," police wrote on social media.

The pig was turned over to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, which is attempting to find the animal's owner.