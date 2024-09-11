Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 11, 2024 / 11:33 AM

Escaped penguin found two weeks later, over 18 miles away

By Ben Hooper
A penguin named Pen-chan escaped from an event on Japan's Himaka Island and was found two weeks later after traveling more than 18 miles. Photo courtesy of Gekidan Penters/X
A penguin named Pen-chan escaped from an event on Japan's Himaka Island and was found two weeks later after traveling more than 18 miles. Photo courtesy of Gekidan Penters/X

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A penguin that escaped from an animal encounter event on a Japanese island was found two weeks later after traveling more than 18 miles.

Gekidan Penters, a group that organizes animal encounters, said a 6-year-old female Cape penguin was allowed to swim in a netted-off area on Himaka Island in Aichi Prefecture on Aug. 25, but she managed to find a hole in the net and escaped.

Advertisement

Organizers said the penguin, named Pen-chan, was bred in captivity and had never been in the ocean before, leading to fears for the animal's safety.

The group announced on social media that Pen-chan was sighted multiple times before finally being located near the Shinmaiko Marine Park in Chita, Aichi Prefecture, more than 18 miles from where she had escaped.

Staff members rushed to the area and Pen-chan swam to them when they called her name.

The post said Pen-chan was examined by a veterinarian and found to be healthy and uninjured.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lifeboat crew on rescue call finds another station's lost dummy
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
Lifeboat crew on rescue call finds another station's lost dummy
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Royal National Lifeboat Institution crew in England responded to a report of a stranded person in the water -- but arrived to discover it was an RNLI training dummy lost by another crew two weeks earlier.
South African farmers grow world's heaviest plum
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
South African farmers grow world's heaviest plum
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A pair of South African farmers harvesting their crops made a startling discovery: a record-breaking plum weighing in at 16.3 ounces.
Indiana medical call turns into monkey rescue
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Indiana medical call turns into monkey rescue
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Indiana experienced "a first" when a medical call ended with firefighters rescuing a monkey that got loose and scaled a building.
Massachusetts woman finds mysterious pinecone art in woods
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Massachusetts woman finds mysterious pinecone art in woods
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman taking a walk in the woods with her dog came across a mysterious pinecone formation she believes might be an art installation.
Beginner's luck brings Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Beginner's luck brings Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman experienced some beginner's luck when her first Fast Play lottery ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Hotels.com revealed some of the most unusual items left behind at its partner hotels around the world, including a pet lizard, as well as some of the most bizarre room service requests.
Arizona man's blindfolded basketball shot breaks world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Arizona man's blindfolded basketball shot breaks world record
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- An Arizona man with a talent for basketball trick shots sank an underhand shot blindfolded from a distance of 60 feet.
Escaped tiger captured after prompting warnings in south Texas
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped tiger captured after prompting warnings in south Texas
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A tiger that prompted warnings in Texas when it escaped from a zoo just across the border in Mexico has been captured after nearly a week on the loose.
Bear breaks into California cabin, steals jelly from fridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear breaks into California cabin, steals jelly from fridge
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A security camera at a California cabin recorded video when a bear burglar broke into the residence and raided the refrigerator.
Idaho man punches 327 balloons in one minute to break record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man punches 327 balloons in one minute to break record
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 181 Guinness World Records added another title to his name by donning boxing gloves and punching balloons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massachusetts woman finds mysterious pinecone art in woods
Massachusetts woman finds mysterious pinecone art in woods
Escaped tiger captured after prompting warnings in south Texas
Escaped tiger captured after prompting warnings in south Texas
World's largest string cheese ball made in Mexico
World's largest string cheese ball made in Mexico
Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests
Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests
Bear breaks into California cabin, steals jelly from fridge
Bear breaks into California cabin, steals jelly from fridge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement