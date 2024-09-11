|Advertisement
Organizers said the penguin, named Pen-chan, was bred in captivity and had never been in the ocean before, leading to fears for the animal's safety.
The group announced on social media that Pen-chan was sighted multiple times before finally being located near the Shinmaiko Marine Park in Chita, Aichi Prefecture, more than 18 miles from where she had escaped.
Staff members rushed to the area and Pen-chan swam to them when they called her name.
The post said Pen-chan was examined by a veterinarian and found to be healthy and uninjured.