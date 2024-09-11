A penguin named Pen-chan escaped from an event on Japan's Himaka Island and was found two weeks later after traveling more than 18 miles. Photo courtesy of Gekidan Penters/X

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A penguin that escaped from an animal encounter event on a Japanese island was found two weeks later after traveling more than 18 miles. Gekidan Penters, a group that organizes animal encounters, said a 6-year-old female Cape penguin was allowed to swim in a netted-off area on Himaka Island in Aichi Prefecture on Aug. 25, but she managed to find a hole in the net and escaped. Advertisement

Organizers said the penguin, named Pen-chan, was bred in captivity and had never been in the ocean before, leading to fears for the animal's safety.

The group announced on social media that Pen-chan was sighted multiple times before finally being located near the Shinmaiko Marine Park in Chita, Aichi Prefecture, more than 18 miles from where she had escaped.

Staff members rushed to the area and Pen-chan swam to them when they called her name.

The post said Pen-chan was examined by a veterinarian and found to be healthy and uninjured.