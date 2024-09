An RNLI crew from Filey, England, was called out on a report of a person in the water and arrived to find it was a training dummy lost two weeks earlier by an RNLI crew from Hartlepool. Photo courtesy of Lifeboat Filey/Facebook

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Royal National Lifeboat Institution crew in England responded to a report of a stranded person in the water -- but arrived to discover it was an RNLI training dummy lost by another crew two weeks earlier. The RNLI crew stationed in Filey said they responded to an early morning call about a person who appeared to be stranded in the water in Bempton on Monday.

They arrived on the scene and "recovered a training dummy from the water," the crew said on social media.

The dummy turned out to have been lost by an RNLI crew in Hartlepool two weeks earlier.

The Hartlepool crew thanked the Filey station for finding their dummy, named Fred, in a Facebook post.

"So Fred's had an unauthorized holiday to Yorkshire," the post said.