Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Indiana experienced "a first" when a medical call ended with firefighters rescuing a monkey that got loose and scaled a building.

The Luce Fire Territory said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded alongside Spencer County EMS and the Spencer County Sheriff's Office to a call for medical assistance in Sandridge and "were confronted with a first, for all three departments."

The post said responders tending to the patient "learned their monkey had gotten loose and scaled a building and could not get down in its own."

Firefighters "were able to safely bring the monkey down" and it was cared for by deputies while EMS tended to its owner.