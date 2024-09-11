Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 11, 2024 / 10:54 AM

Indiana medical call turns into monkey rescue

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Indiana experienced "a first" when a medical call ended with firefighters rescuing a monkey that got loose and scaled a building.

The Luce Fire Territory said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded alongside Spencer County EMS and the Spencer County Sheriff's Office to a call for medical assistance in Sandridge and "were confronted with a first, for all three departments."

Advertisement

The post said responders tending to the patient "learned their monkey had gotten loose and scaled a building and could not get down in its own."

Firefighters "were able to safely bring the monkey down" and it was cared for by deputies while EMS tended to its owner.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Escaped penguin found two weeks later, over 18 miles away
Odd News // 2 minutes ago
Escaped penguin found two weeks later, over 18 miles away
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A penguin that escaped from an animal encounter event on a Japanese island was found two weeks later after traveling more than 18 miles.
South African farmers grow world's heaviest plum
Odd News // 31 minutes ago
South African farmers grow world's heaviest plum
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A pair of South African farmers harvesting their crops made a startling discovery: a record-breaking plum weighing in at 16.3 ounces.
Massachusetts woman finds mysterious pinecone art in woods
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Massachusetts woman finds mysterious pinecone art in woods
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman taking a walk in the woods with her dog came across a mysterious pinecone formation she believes might be an art installation.
Beginner's luck brings Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Beginner's luck brings Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman experienced some beginner's luck when her first Fast Play lottery ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Hotels.com revealed some of the most unusual items left behind at its partner hotels around the world, including a pet lizard, as well as some of the most bizarre room service requests.
Arizona man's blindfolded basketball shot breaks world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Arizona man's blindfolded basketball shot breaks world record
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- An Arizona man with a talent for basketball trick shots sank an underhand shot blindfolded from a distance of 60 feet.
Escaped tiger captured after prompting warnings in south Texas
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped tiger captured after prompting warnings in south Texas
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A tiger that prompted warnings in Texas when it escaped from a zoo just across the border in Mexico has been captured after nearly a week on the loose.
Bear breaks into California cabin, steals jelly from fridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear breaks into California cabin, steals jelly from fridge
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A security camera at a California cabin recorded video when a bear burglar broke into the residence and raided the refrigerator.
Idaho man punches 327 balloons in one minute to break record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man punches 327 balloons in one minute to break record
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 181 Guinness World Records added another title to his name by donning boxing gloves and punching balloons.
Maryland woman scores her second big lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland woman scores her second big lottery prize
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman had her second brush with lottery luck when she scored a $50,000 prize after previously collecting a $10,000 win.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massachusetts woman finds mysterious pinecone art in woods
Massachusetts woman finds mysterious pinecone art in woods
Escaped tiger captured after prompting warnings in south Texas
Escaped tiger captured after prompting warnings in south Texas
World's largest string cheese ball made in Mexico
World's largest string cheese ball made in Mexico
Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests
Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests
Bear breaks into California cabin, steals jelly from fridge
Bear breaks into California cabin, steals jelly from fridge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement