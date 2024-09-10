Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A tiger that prompted warnings in Texas when it escaped from a zoo just across the border in Mexico has been captured after nearly a week on the loose.

Reynosa Environmental Protection said the tiger escaped Sept. 4 from the Quinta La Fauna zoo in Los Longoria, just across the border from Granjeno, Texas, and was captured at midnight Tuesday in Los Longoria.

Advertisement

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office had earlier issued a warning to residents that the tiger could cross the Rio Grande into the southern part of the state.

"We have not been to assist Reynosa, but we have advised our deputies to remain vigilant," Lt. Enrique Longoria of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office told KGBT-TV.

The tiger was spotted nearby the zoo on Saturday, prompting Reynosa Environmental Protection to set up traps in the area.

Civil Protection and Firefighters Reynosa confirmed on social media that the tiger had been caught in one of the traps at midnight Tuesday. The post said the animal was unharmed.

It was unclear whether the tiger would be returned to the zoo.