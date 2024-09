A Baltimore woman tried a Fast Play lottery game for the first time and ended up winning a $50,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman experienced some beginner's luck when her first Fast Play lottery ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner. The Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was at Redner's Warehouse Markets on Eastern Avenue in Baltimore when she decided to spend a few extra dollars in her pocket on a $10 Fast Play Big Win ticket.

The woman said she wasn't sure how to read the ticket, so she asked another customer to take a look and discovered it was a $50,000 winner.

The winner said she hasn't yet made any plans for her prize money.