Odd News
Sept. 10, 2024 / 1:45 PM

Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests

By Ben Hooper
Hotels.com's annual Hotel Room Innsights Report detailed some of the most unusual lost and found items at its partner hotels, including a pet lizard. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Hotels.com's annual Hotel Room Innsights Report detailed some of the most unusual lost and found items at its partner hotels, including a pet lizard. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Hotels.com revealed some of the most unusual items left behind at its partner hotels around the world, including a pet lizard, as well as some of the most bizarre room service requests.

The website's annual Hotel Room Innsights Report, based on data from more than 400 hotels across the globe, revealed the most common items left behind by guests include phone chargers, dirty laundry, power adapters, makeup and toiletries.

The report said 10% of hotels reported finding dentures left by guests.

Some of the most unusual items left behind in rooms include a Rolex watch, another watch worth $6 million, a Hermes Birkin bag, keys and documents for a luxury car, a car tire, an engagement ring, a tooth, two full-leg casts, stacks of cash, a pet lizard and a chick.

Hotels.com said the lizard and chick were safely reunited with their owners.

The report also detailed some of the most unusual room service requests at the hotels, including an Evian-filled tub for a child's bath, a customized allergen menu for a pet, burnt toast, a caviar hot dog, fresh goat milk, 4 pounds of bananas and a high five from a team member "to ensure their room service request was read."

Arizona man's blindfolded basketball shot breaks world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Arizona man's blindfolded basketball shot breaks world record
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- An Arizona man with a talent for basketball trick shots sank an underhand shot blindfolded from a distance of 60 feet.
Escaped tiger captured after prompting warnings in south Texas
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Escaped tiger captured after prompting warnings in south Texas
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A tiger that prompted warnings in Texas when it escaped from a zoo just across the border in Mexico has been captured after nearly a week on the loose.
Bear breaks into California cabin, steals jelly from fridge
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear breaks into California cabin, steals jelly from fridge
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A security camera at a California cabin recorded video when a bear burglar broke into the residence and raided the refrigerator.
Idaho man punches 327 balloons in one minute to break record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Idaho man punches 327 balloons in one minute to break record
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 181 Guinness World Records added another title to his name by donning boxing gloves and punching balloons.
Maryland woman scores her second big lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Maryland woman scores her second big lottery prize
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman had her second brush with lottery luck when she scored a $50,000 prize after previously collecting a $10,000 win.
Car takes 213-foot bungee jump to break world record in Paris
Odd News // 1 day ago
Car takes 213-foot bungee jump to break world record in Paris
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A professional stunt driver went bungee jumping inside a car and broke a Guinness World Record in Paris.
Bees swarm firefighters battling California vegetation fire
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bees swarm firefighters battling California vegetation fire
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- California's Modesto Fire Department said crews battling a vegetation fire in Stanislaus County faced a secondary hazard when thousands of bees fleeing the blaze took up residence on their trucks.
Visitor to Georgia island finds third-grader's message in a bottle
Odd News // 1 day ago
Visitor to Georgia island finds third-grader's message in a bottle
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Florida woman's birthday wish came true when she found a message in a bottle while visiting a barrier island in Georgia.
Loose horse wrangled near busy Illinois road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose horse wrangled near busy Illinois road
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in an Illinois county wrangled a loose horse just days after an escaped bull was lassoed in the same area.
YouTubers build world's largest iPhone
Odd News // 3 days ago
YouTubers build world's largest iPhone
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A pair of YouTubers broke a Guinness World Record by constructing a scaled-up iPhone 15 Pro Max measuring 6.74 feet tall.
