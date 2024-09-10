Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests

Hotels.com's annual Hotel Room Innsights Report detailed some of the most unusual lost and found items at its partner hotels, including a pet lizard. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Hotels.com revealed some of the most unusual items left behind at its partner hotels around the world, including a pet lizard, as well as some of the most bizarre room service requests. The website's annual Hotel Room Innsights Report, based on data from more than 400 hotels across the globe, revealed the most common items left behind by guests include phone chargers, dirty laundry, power adapters, makeup and toiletries. Advertisement

The report said 10% of hotels reported finding dentures left by guests.

Some of the most unusual items left behind in rooms include a Rolex watch, another watch worth $6 million, a Hermes Birkin bag, keys and documents for a luxury car, a car tire, an engagement ring, a tooth, two full-leg casts, stacks of cash, a pet lizard and a chick.

Hotels.com said the lizard and chick were safely reunited with their owners.

The report also detailed some of the most unusual room service requests at the hotels, including an Evian-filled tub for a child's bath, a customized allergen menu for a pet, burnt toast, a caviar hot dog, fresh goat milk, 4 pounds of bananas and a high five from a team member "to ensure their room service request was read."