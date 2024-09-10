Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests

|Advertisement
The report said 10% of hotels reported finding dentures left by guests.
Some of the most unusual items left behind in rooms include a Rolex watch, another watch worth $6 million, a Hermes Birkin bag, keys and documents for a luxury car, a car tire, an engagement ring, a tooth, two full-leg casts, stacks of cash, a pet lizard and a chick.
Hotels.com said the lizard and chick were safely reunited with their owners.
The report also detailed some of the most unusual room service requests at the hotels, including an Evian-filled tub for a child's bath, a customized allergen menu for a pet, burnt toast, a caviar hot dog, fresh goat milk, 4 pounds of bananas and a high five from a team member "to ensure their room service request was read."